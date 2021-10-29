Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $51.99 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,362 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.10% of Dollar General worth $51,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.14.

DG opened at $220.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.29.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

