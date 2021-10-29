Global Partners (GLP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.68%. On average, analysts expect Global Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Global Partners alerts:

NYSE GLP opened at $23.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.50 million, a P/E ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.43. Global Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. Global Partners’s payout ratio is currently 77.97%.

GLP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays cut Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Global Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.