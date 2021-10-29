Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decrease of 66.2% from the September 30th total of 103,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.02.

