Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Short Interest Up 108.3% in October

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 108.3% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIZ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 237.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 63.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Global X E-commerce ETF during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIZ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,276. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.79. Global X E-commerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.98.

