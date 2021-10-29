Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,359 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.28% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Well Done LLC lifted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 160,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SIL opened at $39.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.93. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $51.35.

