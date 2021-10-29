Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Short Interest Up 103.1% in October

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,700 shares, a growth of 103.1% from the September 30th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 992.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.50. The company had a trading volume of 147,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,175. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.84. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $37.23.

