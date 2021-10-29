GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $182.44

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $182.44 and last traded at $182.45, with a volume of 102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $197.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNNDY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GN Store Nord A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.54.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. GN Store Nord A/S had a return on equity of 37.74% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $612.07 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that GN Store Nord A/S will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments.

