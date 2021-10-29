GoByte (GBX) Price Hits $0.0527

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 43.5% against the U.S. dollar. GoByte has a total market cap of $504,670.70 and approximately $456.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0527 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000031 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000335 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 58% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 438.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

