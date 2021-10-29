Golden Goose (GOLD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $337,285.74

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $337,285.74 and approximately $37,048.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00070935 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00071175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00095846 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,410.69 or 1.00237085 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,368.44 or 0.07016104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00021866 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

