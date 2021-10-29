GoldFund Trading Up 1% This Week (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 48.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 1% higher against the dollar. GoldFund has a market cap of $285,621.73 and approximately $228.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003600 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007634 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000155 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000020 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.