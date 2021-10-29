Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 600,396 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,455,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,396 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 5.13% of Columbus McKinnon worth $70,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth about $193,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

CMCO opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.10, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.14 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.30.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

