Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 413,995 Shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,695,246 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 413,995 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Westpac Banking worth $71,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Westpac Banking by 33,378.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 281,718 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 158.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 176,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 21.1% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 393,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 68,511 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 83.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 47,738 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 41,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBK opened at $19.86 on Friday. Westpac Banking Co. has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average is $19.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

