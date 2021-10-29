Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 878,159 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 65.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,214,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 878,159 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.84% of Myriad Genetics worth $67,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the second quarter worth $2,192,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,318,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,317,000 after buying an additional 54,934 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth $320,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,703,000 after purchasing an additional 100,088 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 14,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $526,502.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,942 shares in the company, valued at $11,418,461.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $32,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,259.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 301,212 shares of company stock worth $10,404,146. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average is $31.13.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

