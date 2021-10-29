Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,089 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.38% of RBC Bearings worth $70,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,244,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 394,017 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth about $29,679,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 20,349.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 145,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,995,000 after purchasing an additional 144,686 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,197,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,236,000 after purchasing an additional 139,502 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,214,000. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $228.51 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 1.38.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $156.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upgraded RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.25.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

