Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,858 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 56,071 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.64% of Paylocity worth $67,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Paylocity by 281.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 752.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.81, for a total transaction of $54,962.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,193 shares of company stock valued at $30,533,643 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY opened at $301.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.26 and a beta of 1.26. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $154.26 and a 52-week high of $305.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.52.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $167.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.14 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCTY. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $272.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.54.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.