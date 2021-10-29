Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,615,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312,910 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.47% of Liberty Global worth $71,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 191.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Liberty Global by 3,013.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 616.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 28.7% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 15.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $1,244,870.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $28.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $30.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 79.83% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on LBTYA shares. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

