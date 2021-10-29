Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,089,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,594 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of Acadia Healthcare worth $68,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,782,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,112,000 after buying an additional 450,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,335,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,025,000 after buying an additional 199,034 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,047,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,588,000 after buying an additional 28,334 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,406,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,483,000 after buying an additional 380,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 23.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,998,000 after buying an additional 526,153 shares during the last quarter.

ACHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $58.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average of $62.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

