Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,567,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 31,192 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.30% of Viper Energy Partners worth $67,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 6.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $62,000. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNOM. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $22.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.05 and a beta of 2.62. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $25.32.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.83 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 471.43%.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

