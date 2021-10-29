Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 943,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,661 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of East West Bancorp worth $67,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,633 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $318,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EWBC opened at $80.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $87.77.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.27.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.