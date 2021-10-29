Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,855 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $63,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAA. Barclays began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.73.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $206.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $207.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

