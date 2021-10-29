Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.92% of Chemed worth $68,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 12.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 436,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,179,000 after purchasing an additional 47,438 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Chemed by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 380,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Chemed by 27.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,876,000 after acquiring an additional 53,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Chemed by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Chemed by 68.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 170,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,767,000 after acquiring an additional 69,210 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHE stock opened at $447.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $471.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,688 shares in the company, valued at $60,197,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

