Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,434,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 466,970 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.36% of KeyCorp worth $70,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. South State Corp purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 28.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEY opened at $23.50 on Friday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.12.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.84.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

