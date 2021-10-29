Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $67.29 Million Stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 575.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,436,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223,545 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.11% of LiveRamp worth $67,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,397,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,740,000 after acquiring an additional 81,221 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,914,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,523,000 after acquiring an additional 732,833 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,697,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,677,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,572,000 after acquiring an additional 145,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,612,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,542,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -67.81 and a beta of 1.17. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $119.04 million during the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. Research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RAMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.30.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

