Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $68.19 Million Stock Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,105,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 490,558 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.51% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $68,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 17,113 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,338,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,396,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 21,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,614,000 after buying an additional 48,670 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,754,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,043,000 after buying an additional 283,663 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,679.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AKR stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -180.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.