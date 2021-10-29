Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $69.32 Million Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 462,411 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.82% of Life Storage worth $69,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 38.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 103.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

LSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.23.

NYSE LSI opened at $132.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.29 and a fifty-two week high of $132.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 86.65%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

