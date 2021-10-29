Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $70.15 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 887,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,610 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $70,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 236.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD stock opened at $81.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.88. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $82.63.

