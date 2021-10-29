Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $70.42 Million Holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 58,442 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 5.14% of Alexander’s worth $70,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 12.2% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 24,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. 34.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Shares of ALX opened at $282.61 on Friday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.49 and a 12-month high of $308.39. The company has a quick ratio of 10.68, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is 111.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Alexander’s Profile

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.