Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $71.23 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,646,078 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $71,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $235,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 44.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 169.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 27,404 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $148.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

