Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $72.16 Million Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,031,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,251 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.97% of ALLETE worth $72,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ALLETE in the first quarter valued at about $51,557,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,122,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,418,000 after buying an additional 720,267 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 6,025.4% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 300,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,167,000 after acquiring an additional 295,243 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 545,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,146,000 after acquiring an additional 288,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,335,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,407,000 after acquiring an additional 113,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

In other ALLETE news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $226,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $61.49 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $50.75 and a one year high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.98.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

ALE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

