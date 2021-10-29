Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,049 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of CyberArk Software worth $71,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in CyberArk Software by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 233.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $177.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $187.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -164.48 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $117.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.31 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.67.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.