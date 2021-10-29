Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Teradyne worth $69,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Teradyne by 2.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,944,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,307,000 after purchasing an additional 213,655 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 8.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,777,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,019,000 after purchasing an additional 309,051 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Teradyne by 142.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,832 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 31.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,200,000 after purchasing an additional 681,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 53.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,706,000 after purchasing an additional 828,666 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.33.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $137.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.08 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

