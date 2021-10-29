Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $68.55 Million Investment in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,677,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,553,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.76% of DigitalBridge Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 452,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $7,424,434.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 830,138 shares of company stock worth $13,654,290. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

