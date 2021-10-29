Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 1,116,936 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 308.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,478,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116,936 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.70% of Hancock Whitney worth $65,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 202.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

HWC opened at $49.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average of $45.71. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.69. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on HWC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

