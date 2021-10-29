Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 69,523 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,089,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 69,523 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.58% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $69,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,737,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $1,451,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,055,000 after purchasing an additional 531,797 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 103,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $25,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Kober sold 9,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $543,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,131.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 455,935 shares of company stock valued at $28,849,146 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $69.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.53, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.92 and a 200-day moving average of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.51. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $69.69.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $152.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.