Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,595,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 385,596 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.83% of Renasant worth $63,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Renasant by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 63,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Renasant by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 937,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,792,000 after purchasing an additional 80,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Renasant by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Renasant by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 26,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Renasant by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 749,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Renasant alerts:

RNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist decreased their price target on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $38.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.27. Renasant Co. has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 21.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.