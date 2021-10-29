Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 171,753 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,753 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Futu worth $70,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 221.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,432 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter worth about $131,990,000. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter worth about $106,817,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 5,601.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 393,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,458,000 after purchasing an additional 386,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 268.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,655,000 after purchasing an additional 374,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FUTU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BOCOM International raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Futu presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.21.

FUTU stock opened at $58.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.78. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $29.30 and a one year high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $203.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.52 million. Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

