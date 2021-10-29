Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 19,360 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,759,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,360 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Genmab A/S worth $71,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,268 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $169,755,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Genmab A/S by 12.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,266,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,681,000 after acquiring an additional 365,464 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 369.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,953,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $43,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

GMAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Shares of GMAB opened at $44.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.99.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $319.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.28 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 13.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

