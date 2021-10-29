Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 394,664 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,852,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,664 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 7.79% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $68,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWX opened at $37.06 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $38.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average of $37.01.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

