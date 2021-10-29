Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 668,331 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,231,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 668,331 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.15% of Varonis Systems worth $70,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 49.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

VRNS stock opened at $64.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.84. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.39 and a 1-year high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 31,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total transaction of $2,269,188.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,957,415.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 104,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $7,206,581.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 358,702 shares in the company, valued at $24,660,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,585 shares of company stock valued at $14,263,618 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

VRNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

