Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 7,821 Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,046,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,821 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 9.80% of CVR Partners worth $64,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Pytosh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $292,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,874.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:UAN opened at $78.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.20. CVR Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $87.20. The company has a market cap of $843.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $138.03 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $1.72 dividend. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%.

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

