Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,593,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 253,706 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.61% of Federal Signal worth $64,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

NYSE:FSS opened at $42.68 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.27.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $334.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.60 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

