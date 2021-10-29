Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,935 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.59% of LivaNova worth $65,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,715,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,565,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,858,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,566,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,297,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,698,000 after purchasing an additional 428,600 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $248,790 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LivaNova stock opened at $77.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.32. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $90.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.73 million. Sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

