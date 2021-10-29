Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,640,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,221 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Amcor worth $64,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 363.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 66.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Amcor news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,928.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $3,726,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.15 on Friday. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.1175 dividend. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.51%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

