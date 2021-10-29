GoNetwork Achieves Market Cap of $133,541.36 (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 29th. One GoNetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. GoNetwork has a total market capitalization of $133,541.36 and approximately $21,050.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,328.73 or 1.00105460 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00062962 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00042880 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.68 or 0.00635501 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

GoNetwork Coin Profile

GoNetwork (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling GoNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

