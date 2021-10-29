Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,194,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GMER traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 176,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,379. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 0.33. Good Gaming has a 12 month low of 0.01 and a 12 month high of 0.75.

Good Gaming Company Profile

