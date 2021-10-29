good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) Price Target Lowered to C$1.20 at Canaccord Genuity

good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) had its price target reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.90 to C$1.20 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

good natured Products stock remained flat at $$0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,860. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82. good natured Products has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $2.00.

About good natured Products

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

