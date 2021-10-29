good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) Price Target Lowered to C$1.20 at Canaccord Genuity

good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) had its price target reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.90 to C$1.20 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
good natured Products stock remained flat at $$0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,860. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82. good natured Products has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $2.00.
About good natured Products
