Gossip Coin Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One Gossip Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gossip Coin has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Gossip Coin has a total market capitalization of $19,819.96 and $335.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gossip Coin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,932.74 or 0.99790015 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin (GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gossip Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gossip Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.