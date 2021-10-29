GrafTech International (EAF) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect GrafTech International to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. The business had revenue of $330.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.35 million. On average, analysts expect GrafTech International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EAF opened at $10.85 on Friday. GrafTech International has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.47%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GrafTech International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 270.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,623,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of GrafTech International worth $18,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EAF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

