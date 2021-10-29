Grainger (LON:GRI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $298.31

Grainger plc (LON:GRI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 298.31 ($3.90) and traded as high as GBX 314.60 ($4.11). Grainger shares last traded at GBX 313.40 ($4.09), with a volume of 679,837 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Grainger from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Grainger from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 22.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 314 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 298.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47.

In other news, insider Helen Gordon purchased 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 334 ($4.36) per share, with a total value of £293.92 ($384.01). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 278 shares of company stock valued at $89,384.

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

