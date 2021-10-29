Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $12.87 Million

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market cap of $12.87 million and $5.07 million worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 42% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Graphlinq Protocol alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00049137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.65 or 0.00232499 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.97 or 0.00098674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Graphlinq Protocol

Graphlinq Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphlinq Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graphlinq Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphlinq Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.